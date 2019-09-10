Skip to Main Content
Bianca Andreescu eyes return to court at Beijing Open later this month
Bianca Andreescu's coach says the tentative plan is for the Canadian tennis star to return to action at the Beijing Open later this month. Sylvain Bruneau adds the 19-year-old also hopes to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals Oct. 27-Nov. 3.

U.S. Open, Rogers Cup champion also hopeful of qualifying for WTA Finals, says coach

Bianca Andreescu's coach, Sylvain Bruneau, says the newly crowned U.S. Open women's singles champion is planning to compete at the Beijing Open later this month. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Sylvain Bruneau says the U.S. Open women's champ likely will play one tournament during the WTA Tour's Asian swing — with the Beijing Open, Sept. 28-Oct. 6 as the target.

The Beijing Open is part of the sport's top level of events below Grand Slams like the U.S. Open -- called a Premier Mandatory tournament.

Bruneau says Andreescu also hopes to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals, Oct. 27-Nov. 3 in Shenzhen, China.

Andreescu, a 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., is fourth in the standings for the Finals. The top eight qualify for the event.

Andreescu beat American legend Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final on Saturday in New York. The Canadian reached No. 5 in the rankings with the win after starting the year outside the top 150.

