Bianca Andreescu eyes return to court at Beijing Open later this month

Bianca Andreescu's coach says the tentative plan is for the Canadian tennis star to return to action at the Beijing Open later this month.

Sylvain Bruneau says the U.S. Open women's champ likely will play one tournament during the WTA Tour's Asian swing — with the Beijing Open, Sept. 28-Oct. 6 as the target.

The Beijing Open is part of the sport's top level of events below Grand Slams like the U.S. Open -- called a Premier Mandatory tournament.

Bruneau says Andreescu also hopes to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals, Oct. 27-Nov. 3 in Shenzhen, China.

Andreescu, a 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., is fourth in the standings for the Finals. The top eight qualify for the event.

Andreescu beat American legend Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final on Saturday in New York. The Canadian reached No. 5 in the rankings with the win after starting the year outside the top 150.