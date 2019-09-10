Bianca Andreescu eyes return to court at Beijing Open later this month
U.S. Open, Rogers Cup champion also hopeful of qualifying for WTA Finals, says coach
Bianca Andreescu's coach says the tentative plan is for the Canadian tennis star to return to action at the Beijing Open later this month.
The Beijing Open is part of the sport's top level of events below Grand Slams like the U.S. Open -- called a Premier Mandatory tournament.
Bruneau says Andreescu also hopes to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals, Oct. 27-Nov. 3 in Shenzhen, China.
Andreescu beat American legend Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final on Saturday in New York. The Canadian reached No. 5 in the rankings with the win after starting the year outside the top 150.
"She was not going to be intimidated."<br><br>Coach Sylvain Bruneau tells a behind-the-scenes story of when Bianca Andreescu and Serena Williams warmed up on the same court before the historic <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> final <a href="https://t.co/acEudF02Qd">pic.twitter.com/acEudF02Qd</a>—@cbcsports
