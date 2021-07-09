Shapovalov ousted as Djokovic to play for 6th Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic is into his seventh Wimbledon final.

The top-ranked Serb outplayed No. 10-seeded Denis Shapovalov on the key points to win their semifinal 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5.

The two-time defending champion will face No. 7 Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final.

Canada's Shapovalov — a first-time Slam semifinalist — repeatedly put pressure on Djokovic but faltered at the crucial moments. He failed to serve out the first set at 5-3 and then double-faulted on set point in the tiebreaker.

Djokovic saved all five break points he faced in the second set before Shapovalov double-faulted again to hand him a 6-5 lead.

Djokovic broke again for 6-5 in the third set and served out the match at love.

Canada's Denis Shapovalov plays a forehand in his semifinal match against Djokovic at Wimbledon. (AELTC/David Gray/Pool/Getty Images)

A seventh final at the All England Club ties Djokovic for second on the all-time list, equalling Boris Becker, Arthur Gore and Pete Sampras. Roger Federer has played in 12 Wimbledon finals, winning eight.

Djokovic has five Wimbledon titles.

Berrettini blows by Hurkacz

Earlier Friday, cries of "Vai!" (Go!), "Forza!" (Let's go!) and even "Andiamo, amore mio!" (Let's go, my love!) rang through Centre Court, supporting Berrettini in his native tongue on his way to becoming Italy's first Grand Slam finalist in 45 years.

With booming serves delivering 22 aces, and powerful forehands helping compile a total of 60 winners, Berrettini used an 11-game run to grab a big lead and then held on to beat No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4 at Wimbledon.

Berrettini has created quite a sporting Sunday in London for Italy. After he plays in the Wimbledon final that afternoon — the first for a man from his country in a title match at any major since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open — Italy will meet England at Wembley Stadium in the final of soccer's European Championship that night.

Italy's Matteo Berrettini waves to the crowd at Wimbledon as he walks off the court after winning his semifinal against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Berrettini, 25, lost his only previous major semifinal at the U.S. Open in 2019.

He's now on an 11-match winning streak on grass courts, including a title at the Queen's Club tuneup last month, when he became the first man since Boris Becker in 1985 to win the trophy in his debut at that event. Becker went on to triumph at Wimbledon that year.

The outcome Friday seemed to turn early against Hurkacz, never before past the third round at a Slam but coming off victories over Federer and No. 2 Daniil Medvedev.

'Si, Berrettini!'

A key moment, oddly enough, came less than 20 minutes in, when Hurkacz was ahead 3-2 and held a break point. That was erased by Berrettini by a service winner at 130 m.p.h., punctuated by one of his many yells of "Si!"

From there, Hurkacz morphed from the guy coming off the biggest win of his career — in straight sets in the quarterfinals against his idol, Federer — back to the player who arrived in England on a six-match losing streak.

More than 50 minutes passed before Berrettini would drop another game, a stretch that gave him the first two sets and a 1-0 lead in the third.

He (almost) couldn't miss. Hurkacz (almost) couldn't connect.

Golden forehand

In the first set, for example, the 6-foot-5, barrel-chested Berrettini compiled 21 winners — 11 off his forehand — and just eight unforced errors. Hurkacz, by contrast, did not accrue a single ground-stroke winner in that span.

By the finish, Berrettini had 24 winners off his forehand alone, and merely 18 unforced errors. Hurkacz's totals? Fewer than half as many winners, 27 — just four on forehands — and 26 unforced errors.

Berrettini plays a forehand against Hurkacz during their semifinal on Friday. Berrettini, 25, lost his only previous major semifinal at the 2019 U.S. Open. (Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Hurkacz, so calm and collected against Federer two days earlier, was a picture of angst, leaning forward or rolling his eyes after some misses.

When Hurkacz got broken for the first time on the cloudy afternoon, the 24-year-old from Poland sat for the ensuing changeover and, between bites of a banana, motioned to his American coach, Craig Boynton, to adjust the seating arrangements in their guest box, wanting some people closer together and others more spread out.

Hurkacz owns a formidable serve, too, but while he never seemed to be able to handle his foe's, Berrettini did get good reads and would block returns back just to get a point started.

That worked well and eased the path to six breaks for Berrettini, who saved both such chances for Hurkacz.

Cheered from the stands by his girlfriend, Ajla Tomljanovic, who made it to the quarterfinals this week, Berrettini was two points from winning on four occasions in the third set, all while Hurkacz served — twice at 5-4 (both at deuce), twice at 6-5 (at 30-all and at deuce).

But Hurkacz got through those spots, then extended the contest by grabbing the tiebreaker, in which he was granted a 4-0 lead when Berrettini netted what should have been an easy forehand volley.

Hurkacz managed to regroup a bit by leaving for the locker room after the second set, and Berrettini headed off the court after the third. When play resumed, Berrettini broke to begin the fourth, and soon was back on the proper path. Hurkacz saved Berrettini's initial match point, at 5-3, with a service winner at 134 mph.

Berrettini, and his supporters, needed to wait only five minutes for a second opportunity to close it, which he did.