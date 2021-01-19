Spain's Bautista Agut apologizes for comparing hotel for Aussie Open quarantine to jail
World No. 13 is one of a number of top players who have questioned quarantine requirement
Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut has apologized after criticizing the Victoria state government's quarantine requirements for tennis players ahead of next month's Australian Open and comparing being locked down in a hotel to being in prison.
Passengers who arrived on three charter flights have been placed into hard quarantine, including more than 70 players who are unable to train outside their rooms for 14 days before the year's first Grand Slam starts on Feb. 8.
A number of top players, including world number one Novak Djokovic, have questioned the need for mandatory hotel quarantine but Victoria premier Daniel Andrews said it was essential to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"It's like [being] in a jail," Israeli television channel Sport 5 quoted world number 13 Bautista Agut as saying.
"It's the same [as being in prison], but with Wifi. These people have no idea about tennis and about practice courts and it's a complete disaster.
"The control of everything isn't Tennis Australia, it's with the government [and health officials]."
Bautista Agut, who reached the Australian Open quarter-finals in 2019, apologized for the comments in a post on Instagram, saying they had been made in a private conversation that was released to the media without his knowledge or consent.
"Both my coach and I are following protocols designed by the Australian Government and Tennis Australia to avoid any risk and guarantee to compete again in a safe way," Bautista Agut added.
"I thank all the people who are making playing tennis again possible."
Making the best of a situation
Czech Barbora Strycova, a semi-finalist at Wimbledon in 2019, backed the strict health protocols and said she was getting on with it.
"I'm exercising twice a day, reading some books, being on social [media] and watching TV," she told SEN Breakfast.
"I can't really complain. I really have to go through it and try to be as positive as I can be."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.