Barty cruises to first-ever Wimbledon final with win over Kerber
Top-ranked Ash Barty has reached her first Wimbledon final by beating Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Top-ranked Australian set to play No. 2 or No. 8 seed in final
Kerber served for the second set at 5-3 but was broken at love on Centre Court.
Barty then took a 6-0 lead in the tiebreaker and converted her fourth match point when Kerber netted a backhand.
Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018 and was runner-up in 2016.
The other semifinal pits No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka against No. 8 Karolina Pliskova. Sabalenka is playing in her first Grand Slam semifinal, while Pliskova was the U.S. Open runner-up in 2016.
