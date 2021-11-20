Djokovic remains in question for Australian Open as event chief confirms vaccine mandate
Serbian No. 1 previously opposed mandate, refuses to say whether he's vaccinated
Australian Open chief Craig Tiley confirmed on Saturday that everyone who attends the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2022 will need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, including all the players.
That continues to leave the status of defending champion Novak Djokovic in question. Djokovic, who has refused to say if he's vaccinated, would be attempting to win a record 21st Grand Slam singles title and his 10th at Melbourne Park.
The tournament is scheduled for Jan. 17-30. The Victorian state government had earlier said only vaccinated persons would be allowed into the site for the tournament.
"Everyone on site, the fans, all the staff, the players, will need to be vaccinated," Tiley said at the tournament's official launch. "There's been a lot of speculation about Novak's position, he's said it's a private matter.
Tiley said the no-vaccine, no-play edict was made by the Victorian state government in late October.
"It's been made very clear, when the premier [Daniel Andrews] announced several weeks ago that in order to participate at the Australian Open, to come into Victoria, you'll need to be fully vaccinated," Tiley said earlier on a morning television program. "Immediately we communicated that to the playing group, it is the one direction that you take that is going to ensure everyone's safety."
Among the top male players, Tiley, who is the tournament director, said Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev, who beat Djokovic in the final of the U.S. Open, preventing the Serbian player from completing a calendar-year Grand Slam, plan to be in Melbourne in January.
Roger Federer, who continues to recover from right knee surgery, has already said he won't be coming. He, Nadal and Djokovic are all tied with 20 singles majors each.
Osaka, Serena plan to play
Top-ranked Ash Barty of Australia will make another attempt to win her home major, and defending champion Naomi Osaka has also confirmed she'll play, Tiley said.
He said he'd been "on the phone" with Serena Williams in the past few days and Williams, who has 23 Grand Slam singles titles and needs one more to tie Margaret Court's all-time record, is training and plans to play.
Tiley, who said he'd also been in contact with Djokovic and his team, said it will be apparent by mid-December who will be coming. He said international players were currently going through the travel visa process with the Australian government and that entry for the Australian Open closes in December.
"I know that he wants to play, he's clearly indicated that and he knows the conditions that he would have to undergo in order to be eligible to play," Tiley said of Djokovic.
Tiley said there will be full crowds for the tournament, meaning Rod Laver Arena will return to its capacity of about 15,000, as will the other major show courts.
The second-week schedule has changed for January's tournament, with both women's singles semifinals to be played Thursday evening ahead of the Saturday night final.
The men's singles semifinals will be split over the afternoon and evening session on Friday, with the final on Sunday night.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?