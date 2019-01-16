American Tiafoe shocks 5th-seeded Anderson at Aussie Open

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson let a sizeable lead slip away amid problems with his serving arm and lost to 20-year-old Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the Australian Open's second round on Wednesday.

The No. 5-seeded Anderson was the runner-up at Wimbledon last year and the U.S. Open in 2017 and had won all three previous matchups against the 39th-ranked Tiafoe.

But after trailing by a set and 3-0 in the second, Tiafoe turned this match around to get to the third round at a major for the second time.

Anderson received repeated visits from a trainer for his bothersome right arm.

Marin Cilic capped a 25-ace performance with a pair to serve out a second-round victory, beating 81st-ranked Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S. 7-5, 6-7 (9), 6-4, 6-4.

Cilic was the runner-up here to Roger Federer last year and is seeded No. 6 this time.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is closer to a potential meeting with defending champion Roger Federer.

The Greek 20-year-old beat Viktor Troicki 6-3, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 but wasted a lot of break-point opportunities as the Serbian player saved 15 of 19 chances created by Tsitsipas.

Considered one of the new breed of young talented players on the ATP Tour, Tsitsipas won at Stockholm last year and was a finalist in two other tournaments.

He will next play 19th-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili, who beat Stefano Travaglie 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, also on Wednesday. Tsitsipas could play Federer in the fourth round.

Stephens cruises past Babos

Sloane Stephens took a 6-3, 6-1 win over her former junior doubles partner Timea Babos.

Babos faced 23 break points and managed to save 18 of them, otherwise the match would have been over quicker than its elapsed time of 1 hour, 35 minutes.

The fifth-seeded Stephens, who won the 2017 U.S. Open, captured junior doubles titles with Babos at the French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2010.

Stephens will next play Petra Martic.

In other early women's matches, No. 19-seeded Caroline Garcia defeated Zoe Hives 6-3, 6-3, Aliaksandra Sasnovich beat 20th-seeded Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-3 and 31st-seeded Martic beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 7-5.

American teenager Amanda Anisimova advanced with a 6-0, 6-2 win over 24th-seeded Lesia Tsurenko.

The brightest local hope for an Australian Open women's title in decades is through to the third round. Ashleigh Barty beat Wang Yafan 6-2, 6-3 in a Rod Laver Arena match.

The 15th-seeded Barty was a finalist at last week's Sydney International, beating No. 1-ranked Simona Halep along the way.

The last Australian winner of the Australian Open's women's singles title was Chris O'Neill in 1978.