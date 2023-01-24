Content
Rybakina rolls into Australian Open semifinals with win over Ostapenko

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has advanced to the Australian Open semifinals with a 6-2, 6-4 win over former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday.

Ottawa's Dabrowski, partner Olmos set to compete in women's doubles 3rd round

The Associated Press ·
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates with a fist pump with her left arm after victory against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open.
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates after victory against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during their women's singles quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. (David Gray/AFP via Getty Images)

The match on Rod Laver Arena featured a rare rain delay of about 20 minutes while the roof was closed. Rybakina led 3-1 and was holding a break point before the delay. On return, Ostapenko saved the first break point, but Rybakina broke on her next opportunity to go up 4-1 and won the first set 6-2.

In the second set, Ostapenko was up a break but Rybakina leveled with a break of her own. It came on her first break point when Ostapenko had been unable to convert four in the previous game.

Rybakina, who beat top-seeded Iga Swiatek in the fourth round, set up match points with aces, both of which were saved by Ostapenko. But she clinched the match with another ace, her 11th of the match and a tournament-leading 35 overall.

"I was nervous in the last game, but I managed my emotions and played very well." Rybakina said. "The conditions were different after the roof was closed. But it can happen here, you never know, on the morning one weather and later it changes."

Rybakina will play the winner of the night quarterfinal between American Jessica Pegula, at No. 3 the highest women's seed remaining, and two-time champion Victoria Azarenka.

In women's doubles 3rd round, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico will face Caroline Dolehide of the U.S. and Anna Kalinskaya of Russia. 

In men's quarterfinals, 22-year-old American Sebastian Korda played the next match at Rod Laver Arena against No. 18-seeded Karen Khachanov. In a night quarterfinal, third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Jiri Lehecka. The winners of those matches will play each other in the semifinals on Friday.

With files from Reuters, CBC Sports

