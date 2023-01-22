Content
Tennis

Top-ranked Swiatek falls to Rybakina in straight sets at Australian Open

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina eliminated No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek in straight sets Sunday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time.

Howard Fendrich · The Associated Press ·
A female tennis player wearing a hat plays a backhand while gritting her teeth.
Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a backhand during her upset loss to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Sunday in Melbourne. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The 22nd-seeded Rybakina used her big serving to unsettle Swiatek and got the better of their baseline exchanges to win 6-4, 6-4 in about 1 1/2 hours in Melbourne.

Swiatek is a three-time major champion, including titles at the French Open and U.S. Open last season.

Rybakina's ranking does not properly reflect her ability or results because her championship at the All England Club last July did not come with any ranking points. The WTA and ATP tours withheld all points at Wimbledon in 2022 after the All England Club barred players from Russia and Belarus from participating because of the invasion of Ukraine.

Rybakina was born in Moscow but has represented Kazakhstan since 2018, when that country offered her funding to support her tennis career.

