Top-ranked Swiatek falls to Rybakina in straight sets at Australian Open
Reigning Wimbledon champion reaches quarterfinals in Melbourne for 1st time
Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina eliminated No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek in straight sets Sunday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time.
The 22nd-seeded Rybakina used her big serving to unsettle Swiatek and got the better of their baseline exchanges to win 6-4, 6-4 in about 1 1/2 hours in Melbourne.
Swiatek is a three-time major champion, including titles at the French Open and U.S. Open last season.
Rybakina was born in Moscow but has represented Kazakhstan since 2018, when that country offered her funding to support her tennis career.
