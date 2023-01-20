Canada's Dabrowski, partner Olmos advance to 2nd round at Australian Open
Barbora Krejcikova becomes 1st player to reach 4th round
Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico will be moving on at the Australian Open.
The duo defeated American Shelby Rogers and Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in first-round women's doubles action.
The third seeded-duo had 25 winners to their opponents' 21.
Rogers and Begu had four aces along with four double faults.
They also won just 57 per cent on first-serve points.
Krejcikova 1st to reach 4th round
Barbora Krejcikova has become the first player to advance to the fourth round at the Australian Open this year after a 6-2, 6-3 win over Anhelina Kalinina to open play Friday at Rod Laver Arena.
The 20th-seeded Czech player won the first five games of the match and dominated her Ukrainian opponent. Krejcikova has not dropped a set in three matches.
Tsitsipas is the highest-ranked player left in the men's draw following the exits of top-seeded and defending champion Rafael Nadal and No. 2 Casper Ruud.
The 24-year-old Tsitsipas, a three-time Australian Open semifinalist and 2021 French Open runner-up to Novak Djokovic, takes on Tallon Griekspoor for the first time in the next match on Rod Laver.
Swiatek is playing Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa while Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are favoured to advance past Marta Kostyuk and Bernarda Pera, respectively.
Felix Auger-Aliassime and fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov will also be action.
The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime takes on Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina, while No. 20 Shapovalov faces No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.
With files from The Associated Press and CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?