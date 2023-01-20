Canada's Dabrowski, partner Olmos advance to 2nd round at Australian Open

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico will be moving on at the Australian Open.

The duo defeated American Shelby Rogers and Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in first-round women's doubles action.

Dabrowski and Olmos fired three aces to just one double fault and won 73 per cent on first-serve points. They also broke on five-of-nine opportunities in the match played Friday morning in Melbourne.

The third seeded-duo had 25 winners to their opponents' 21.

Rogers and Begu had four aces along with four double faults.

They also won just 57 per cent on first-serve points.

Krejcikova 1st to reach 4th round

Barbora Krejcikova has become the first player to advance to the fourth round at the Australian Open this year after a 6-2, 6-3 win over Anhelina Kalinina to open play Friday at Rod Laver Arena.

The 20th-seeded Czech player won the first five games of the match and dominated her Ukrainian opponent. Krejcikova has not dropped a set in three matches.

Later on the fifth day, third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas will have added motivation to advance and No. 1 Iga Swiatek and two leading American women are also in action.

Tsitsipas is the highest-ranked player left in the men's draw following the exits of top-seeded and defending champion Rafael Nadal and No. 2 Casper Ruud.

The 24-year-old Tsitsipas, a three-time Australian Open semifinalist and 2021 French Open runner-up to Novak Djokovic, takes on Tallon Griekspoor for the first time in the next match on Rod Laver.

Swiatek is playing Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa while Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are favoured to advance past Marta Kostyuk and Bernarda Pera, respectively.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov will also be action.

The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime takes on Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina, while No. 20 Shapovalov faces No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.