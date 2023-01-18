Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis·New

No. 1 Swiatek cruises past Osorio into 3rd round of Australia Open

No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek eased into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday as she beat Camila Osorio of Colombia 6-2, 6-3.

Canada's Andreescu set to play Spain's Bucsa on Tuesday, winner faces Swiatek

The Associated Press ·
Iga Swiatek of Poland fist pumps with her right hand while holding her tennis racket in her left hand during a round two singles match at the 2023 Australian Open.
Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts during a round two singles match against Camila Osorio of Colombia during day three of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek eased into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday as she beat Camila Osorio of Colombia 6-2, 6-3.

In a match played with the roof closed because of rain, the Polish player was broken when serving for the match at 5-1 but sealed victory two games later.

The reigning French Open and U.S. Open champion will now play either Bianca Andreescu of Canada, the former U.S. Open champion, or Cristina Bucsa of Spain.

"I think it was much tougher than the score says," Swiatek said. " It was really intense physically. She didn't give me many points for free.

"It was tough but I am happy that I was consistent in being proactive," she added. "I'm pretty happy that I won and can play the next round."

There will be no play on the outside courts until at least 1:30 p.m. local time because of rain.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now