No. 1 Swiatek cruises past Osorio into 3rd round of Australia Open

No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek eased into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday as she beat Camila Osorio of Colombia 6-2, 6-3.
In a match played with the roof closed because of rain, the Polish player was broken when serving for the match at 5-1 but sealed victory two games later.
The reigning French Open and U.S. Open champion will now play either Bianca Andreescu of Canada, the former U.S. Open champion, or Cristina Bucsa of Spain.
"I think it was much tougher than the score says," Swiatek said. " It was really intense physically. She didn't give me many points for free.
"It was tough but I am happy that I was consistent in being proactive," she added. "I'm pretty happy that I won and can play the next round."
There will be no play on the outside courts until at least 1:30 p.m. local time because of rain.
