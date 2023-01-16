Andreescu defeats Bouzkova in opening match at Australian Open

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., who missed last year's Australian Open, made her presence felt on Sunday with a straight-sets win over No. 25-ranked Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-4 in Melbourne.

Andreescu, who took one hour, 41 minutes to eliminate the 24-year-old player from Prague, had 23 service winners and only committed eight unforced errors, compared to Bouzkova's 17.

Andreescu had two aces, two double faults and was good on 87 per cent of her first serves. She had 12 forehand winners and three on her backhand.

Canadian Denis Shapovalov is on court now playing Dusan Lajovic of Serbia, while Rebecca Marino of Vancouver faces Zhu Lin of China later tonight.

Gauff, Pegula also advance

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff made strong starts to their quests for a first Grand Slam singles title as they reached the second round.

Third-seeded Pegula overwhelmed Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 6-0, 6-1 while seventh-seeded Gauff overcame a second-set wobble to beat Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-4.

The two Americans could meet in the semifinals.

A quarterfinalist in Melbourne in each of the past two years, Pegula needed just 59 minutes to get past the 161st-ranked Cristian, who was appearing in her third Grand Slam event.

"Today is just one of those days everything was working," said the American, who will play either Czech qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova or Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round.

Gauff, who reached her first Grand Slam singles final at the French Open last year, was given the honour of opening proceedings on Rod Laver Arena and dominated Siniakova in the first set.

The Czech player led 4-2 in the second set but Gauff rallied and clinched victory on her seventh match point.

"I was not expecting to open the tournament on Rod Laver," Gauff said. "I'm super-honored that the tournament chose me and Katerina. I'm really pleased with myself. Katerina's a fighter, I knew she was going to fight for every point. I just stayed strong mentally."

Gauff will now play former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu after the British player shrugged off a bothersome left ankle issue to beat Tamara Korpatsch of Germany 6-3, 6-2.