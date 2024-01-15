Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis·ROUNDUP

Gauff advances to Australian Open's 2nd round in bid for consecutive Grand Slam titles

Coco Gauff began her quest for back-to-back Grand Slam singles titles with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova at the Australian Open on Monday in Melbourne.

7th-seeded Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova bounced

The Associated Press ·
A female tennis player is seen returning a ball mid-game.
The 19-year-old Coco Gauff, who won her first major at home at the U.S. Open in September, defeated Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3, 6-0 at the Australian Open on Monday. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Coco Gauff began her quest for back-to-back Grand Slam singles titles with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova at the Australian Open on Monday in Melbourne.

The 19-year-old American, who won her first major at the U.S. Open in September, wrapped up victory in exactly one hour.

"I was a little nervous the first set," fourth-seeded Gauff said. "I think I did well returning, then I found my serve toward the end [of the set]. When I was nervous at 3-3, I told myself: `I feel good, I look good, so just have fun'. That was able to relax me a little bit'."

Earlier, there was a surprising defeat for Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova as she was beaten 6-1, 6-2 by Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

Seventh-seeded Vondrousova missed the Adelaide tune-up event with a hip injury and struggled on serve throughout, hitting seven double faults as she was well-beaten by the world No. 93-ranked player.

In other early play, 19th-seeded Elina Svitolina, advanced to the second round, beating Taylah Preston, a wild-card entry from Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka later makes her much-anticipated comeback to Grand Slam tennis after the birth of her daughter. The Japanese player takes on Caroline Garcia of France in the first round in the last match on Rod Laver Arena.

WATCH l Canada's Fernandez advances to 2nd round in Melbourne:

Canada's Leylah Fernandez advances to Australian Open 2nd round with win in straight sets

1 day ago
Duration 2:01
Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., defeats qualifier Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic 7-6 (5), 6-2 on the opening day of the 2024 Australian Open.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now