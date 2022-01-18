Leylah Fernandez stunned in Australian Open 1st round against wild-card entry Inglis
3rd straight year the Canadian has lost in opening round at Melbourne Park
Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez has once again come up short at the Australian Open.
It's the third straight year that the 19-year-old Fernandez, who was runner-up to Emma Raducanu at last year's U.S Open, has lost in the first round at Melbourne Park.
Ranked No. 24 in the world, Fernandez had 30 unforced errors and only eight winners, and was broken three times.
WATCH | Fernandez loses to Inglis at Australian Open:
The Laval, Que., native saved two match points before Ingis, who is ranked 133rd, served out 6-4, 6-2.
For Inglis, it was a first win in a Grand Slam main draw. She lost in the first round at last year's Australian Open to then defending champion Sofia Kenin.
Also Tuesday, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime faced Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori and Vancouver's Rebecca Marino met Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.
WATCH | Canadians to watch at the Australian Open:
