Skip to Main Content
Tennis

Leylah Fernandez stunned in Australian Open 1st round against wild-card entry Inglis

U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez has lost in the first round of the Australian Open to local wild-card entry Maddison Inglis.

3rd straight year the Canadian has lost in opening round at Melbourne Park

The Canadian Press ·
Leylah Fernandez of Canada plays a backhand in her first round singles match against Maddison Inglis of Australia during day two of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. (Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez has once again come up short at the Australian Open.

Fernandez lost to Australian wild card entry Maddison Inglis 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday in the first round of the Grand Slam tournament.

It's the third straight year that the 19-year-old Fernandez, who was runner-up to Emma Raducanu at last year's U.S Open, has lost in the first round at Melbourne Park.

Ranked No. 24 in the world, Fernandez had 30 unforced errors and only eight winners, and was broken three times.

WATCH | Fernandez loses to Inglis at Australian Open:

Canada's Fernandez eliminated at Australian Open

2 hours ago
Duration 1:48
Maddison Inglis of Australia eliminated Leylah Fernandez of Canada in the opening round of the Australian Open 6-4, 6-2 in Melbourne. 1:48

The Laval, Que., native saved two match points before Ingis, who is ranked 133rd, served out 6-4, 6-2.

For Inglis, it was a first win in a Grand Slam main draw. She lost in the first round at last year's Australian Open to then defending champion Sofia Kenin.

Also Tuesday, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime faced Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori and Vancouver's Rebecca Marino met Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.

WATCH | Canadians to watch at the Australian Open:

Canadians to watch at the 2022 Australian Open

3 days ago
Duration 3:17
CBC Sports' Vivek Jacob walks through the Canadian tennis stars you should be watching as they gear up to compete in the 2022 Australian Open 3:17
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now