Canada's Peter Polansky makes quick exit from Australian Open qualifying

Canadian Peter Polansky made a quick exit in Australian Open qualifying on Thursday.

Polansky, from Thornhill, Ont., was ousted by France's Alexandre Muller in a first-round qualifier 6-1, 6-2.

Muller only needed 54 minutes to win the match that was also originally scheduled for Wednesday but washed out.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., is set to face Maddison Inglis of Australia later Thursday in a second-round qualifying match.

Players need to win three qualifying matches to guarantee a spot in the main draw.

No Canadian women have spots in the main draw after reigning U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., dropped out because of a knee injury.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil have spots in the men's main draw.