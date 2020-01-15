Canadians Schnur, Diez through 1st round in Australian Open qualifying

Canadians cruised in the first round of Australian Open qualifying on Tuesday.

Brayden Schnur, Steven Diez and Leylah Annie Fernandez all joined Eugenie Bouchard in moving one step closer to the main draw with key opening victories.

Schnur, from Toronto, was the only Canadian to require the full match distance. After dropping the first 6-2 to Austria's Sebastian Ofner, the third-seeded Schnur responded with 6-3 and 6-4 victories in the final two sets to move on.

Diez, also from Toronto, made quick work of Barbados' Darian King 6-2, 6-2.

Fernandez, the 17-year-old from of Laval, Que., had her match against No. 7 Patricia Maria Tig suspended with the Canadian leading 6-2, 4-1.

The teenager won last season's junior French Open, and the match against Tig represents her first career pro appearance at a Grand Slam.

Big <a href="https://twitter.com/BraydenSchnur?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BraydenSchnur</a> powers on... in pink! 💪🌸🤙<br><br>The No. 3 seed in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AO2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AO2020</a> qualifying shakes off a slow start to overcome Sebastian Ofner 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.<br><br>Up next: Kimmer Coppejans of Belgium in QR2. <a href="https://t.co/h1LB0FpuoU">pic.twitter.com/h1LB0FpuoU</a> —@TennisCanada

A day earlier, Westmount, Que.'s Eugenie Bouchard fought through poor air quality to beat China's You Xiaodi 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

"I felt like it was tough to breathe and a bit nauseous," the Canadian said. "I felt like the conditions got worse as the match went on… but I was out there for a long time.

"As an athlete we want to be very careful, our physical health is one of the most important things. It's not ideal to play in these conditions. Just like the heat rule, there should be an air quality rule."

Canada's Peter Polansky was yet to play his first-round match.