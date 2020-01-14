Eugenie Bouchard rallies to advance in Australian Open qualifying
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard rallied to beat China's Xiaodi You 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 on Tuesday in her first qualifying match at the Australian Open.
Canadian downs China's Xiaodi You 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard rallied to beat China's Xiaodi You 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 on Tuesday in her first qualifying match at the Australian Open.
The 25-year-old from Westmount, Que., faced 23 break points throughout the match, saving 17 of them. She broke You seven times on 18 attempts as both players struggled with their serve.
Bouchard, the former world No. 5 who's now ranked 211th, will face Australia's Maddison Inglis in the second round of qualifying for the first Grand Slam of the season.
The 21-year-old Inglis is ranked No. 130.
Bouchard is coming off a quarter-final loss last week at the ASB Classic in New Zealand.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.