Canada's Dabrowski bounced from Australian Open mixed doubles semifinals

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Henri Kontinen of Finland have been eliminated from the mixed doubles tournament at the Australian Open, falling in the semifinals on Friday.

The partners lost to the Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Nikola Mektic of Crotia, 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 at Melbourne Park.

Krejcikova won the Australian Open mixed doubles championship last year with Rajeev Ram.

That pair will face Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray, who defeated Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith 6-3, 7-6 (4) in their mixed doubles semifinal.

Mattek-Sands and Murray will be bidding for their third Grand Slam mixed doubles title together.

Murray is the older brother of three-time major singles champion Andy.

Mattek-Sands won it in 2012 with Horia Tecau.

Both of Friday's semifinals were played with the main stadium's retractable roof shut because the temperature soared to 43 C.

Thiem advances to men's final

Dominic Thiem will be playing for a major championship on a hard court for the first time at the Australian Open after losing the last two French Open finals to Rafael Nadal.

The fifth-seeded Thiem dropped the first set against seventh-seeded Alexander Zverev, a 22-year-old German who was playing in a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time, before rallying to win 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

Thiem will meet seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in Sunday's championship match.