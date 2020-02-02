Djokovic tops Thiem, wins 8th Australian Open title
Serbian star has now captured 17 Grand Slam titles
Novak Djokovic has won his record-extending eighth Australian Open championship and 17th Grand Slam title overall by beating Dominic Thiem in five sets in the final in Melbourne.
Djokovic's 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory means he will return to No. 1 in the rankings, replacing Rafael Nadal.
Djokovic improved to 16-0 in semifinals and finals at Melbourne Park. No other man in the history of tennis has won this tournament more than six times.
Djokovic adds his Australian Open haul to his five titles from Wimbledon, three from the U.S. Open and one from the French Open.
WATCH | Djokovic beats Thiem in 5 sets for Aussie Open title:
Only Roger Federer, with 20, and Nadal, with 19, have won more men's Grand Slam singles trophies.
Thiem was appearing in his third major final. He has lost them all.
Recent Australian Open men's champions
- 2020: Novak Djokovic
- 2019: Novak Djokovic
- 2018: Roger Federer
- 2017: Roger Federer
- 2016: Novak Djokovic
- 2015: Novak Djokovic
- 2014: Stan Wawrinka
- 2013: Novak Djokovic
- 2012: Novak Djokovic
- 2011: Novak Djokovic
