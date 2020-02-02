Djokovic tops Thiem, wins 8th Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic has won his record-extending eighth Australian Open championship and 17th Grand Slam title overall by beating Dominic Thiem in five sets in the final in Melbourne.

Djokovic's 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory means he will return to No. 1 in the rankings, replacing Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic improved to 16-0 in semifinals and finals at Melbourne Park. No other man in the history of tennis has won this tournament more than six times.

Djokovic adds his Australian Open haul to his five titles from Wimbledon, three from the U.S. Open and one from the French Open.

WATCH | Djokovic beats Thiem in 5 sets for Aussie Open title:

Novak Djokovic's 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Austria's DominicThiem now gives the Serbian 17 Grand Slam titles. 1:20

Only Roger Federer, with 20, and Nadal, with 19, have won more men's Grand Slam singles trophies.

Thiem was appearing in his third major final. He has lost them all.

Recent Australian Open men's champions