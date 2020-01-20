Aussie Open: Canada's Denis Shapovalov suffers shocking 1st-round defeat
Top-ranked Canadian falls to Hungary's Marton Fucsovics
Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., suffered a shocking 3-6, 7-6 (7), 1-6, 7-6 (3) loss to Hungary's Marton Fucsovics on Monday in the first round of the Australian Open in Melbourne.
