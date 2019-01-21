Raonic powers past Zverev to reach Australian Open quarters

Canada's Milos Raonic is moving on to the quarter-finals at the Australian Open after a dominant performance in the Round of 16.

The 28-year-old Raonic downed world No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany in straight sets on Monday, 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (5) at Rod Laver Arena to advance to the final eight in just under two hours.

Zverev broke Raonic on the very first game of the opening match, but the Canadian wasn't rattled and cruised from there, firing 15 total aces on his way to victory.

The Thornhill, Ont., product will face either Croatia's Borna Cilic or France's Lucas Pouille, who play their fourth-round match later Monday.

After falling behind 4-1 in the second set, Zverev's frustration boiled over and he took it out on his raquet by smashing it into pieces.

Zverev smashed his racket in frustration during a break while playing against Raonic at the Australian Open. (Paul Crock/AFP/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old German had 10 double faults, with five of those in the second set alone.

Raonic, who is No. 17 in the world rankings, has made the tournament's quarter-finals three times before, with his best finish coming in 2016 when he bowed out of the semifinals against Andy Murray.

Osaka draws Svitolina

U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka is into her second Grand Slam quarter-final after another comeback win, this time over Anastasija Sevastova.

Osaka had to work for nearly two hours on Rod Laver Arena to subdue the gritty Sevastova 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a fourth-round match studded by service breaks.

She'll next play sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina, who had a 6-2, 1-6, 6-1 win over 2017 U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys. Osaka won a tight three-setter when she met Sevastova at the Brisbane International in the first week of the season.

Naomi Osaka will face Elina Svitolina in the Australian Open quarter-finals. (Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images)

Sevastova grabbed the lead in the opening set on Monday, and clinched it with a deft drop shot that forced Osaka to fly a forehand over the baseline. Osaka had to stave off two break points in the third game of the second to edge ahead.

The fourth-seeded Osaka grew in confidence from the narrow escape and lifted her tempo and shot-making consistency, grabbing the crucial service break in the sixth game.

Serving to level the match, Osaka fended off a break-back point with a brilliant forehand volley after a long, tense baseline rally. Two points later, the match was heading into the deciding set. Osaka broke serve to open third set to maintain the momentum.