Serena Williams dominates in return to Australian Open

Serena Williams was relentless in her first appearance at Melbourne Park since winning the title in 2017, losing only five points in the opening set on her way to a 6-0, 6-2 win over Tatjana Maria in just 49 minutes.

American easily downs Tatjana Maria in 1st round

United States' Serena Williams prepares to hit a forehand return to Germany's Tatjana Maria during Williams' first-round victory at the Australian Open on Tuesday. (Kin Cheung/The Associated Press)

The 23-time major winner didn't defend her title last year while she was taking time off following the birth of her daughter.

Maria wasn't helped by her woeful serving — she made only three of 14 first serves in the opening set.

Williams gave Maria, who also has a daughter, a warm embrace at the end of the match.

The 16th-seeded Williams will face either Eugenie Bouchard or wild-card entry Peng Shuai in the second round.

