Canada's Andreescu eliminated in 2nd round of Australian Open

Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Australian Open on Thursday, dropping her second-round match 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia.

The loss halted a solid start to the 2019 tennis season for the 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., who was coming off her first final appearance at a WTA tournament two weeks ago.

Andreescu looked rejuvenated after a brief rain delay in the second set against Sevastova, coming back to break her opponent to go up 5-3 then holding serve.

Andreescu started strong with a break in the third set, but the 28-year-old Sevastova recovered with three breaks of her own for the match.

Andreescu had 49 unforced errors to Sevastova's 33 throughout the match, which lasted two hours 14 minutes.

Sevastova, the 13th seed at the tournament, converted on 5-of-15 break points. Andreescu was 3-for-11 on break points won.

WATCH | Canadian Dabrowski eliminated from doubles: