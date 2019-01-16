Canada's Andreescu eliminated in 2nd round of Australian Open
18-year-old made her 1st WTA tournament final 2 weeks ago
Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Australian Open on Thursday, dropping her second-round match 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia.
The loss halted a solid start to the 2019 tennis season for the 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., who was coming off her first final appearance at a WTA tournament two weeks ago.
Andreescu looked rejuvenated after a brief rain delay in the second set against Sevastova, coming back to break her opponent to go up 5-3 then holding serve.
Andreescu started strong with a break in the third set, but the 28-year-old Sevastova recovered with three breaks of her own for the match.
Andreescu had 49 unforced errors to Sevastova's 33 throughout the match, which lasted two hours 14 minutes.
Sevastova, the 13th seed at the tournament, converted on 5-of-15 break points. Andreescu was 3-for-11 on break points won.
WATCH | Canadian Dabrowski eliminated from doubles:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.