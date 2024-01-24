Ukraine's Yastremska reaches 1st Grand Slam semi with win over Noskova in Australia

Dayana Yastremska reached her first Grand Slam singles semifinal on Wednesday after beating Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-4 at the Australian Open.

The 93rd-ranked Ukrainian, who had to qualify for the main draw, wrapped up the victory in 78 minutes as she set up a match with either 12th-ranked Zheng Qinwen or Anna Kalinskaya in the last four.

The Ukrainian is only the second qualifier to reach the women's singles semis at the Australian Open in the Open era, after Christine Storey in 1978.

"It's nice to make history because at that time I was not born, I'm 2000," she said. "I'm super-happy, very tired."

Noskova beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek on her way to the quarterfinals.

Later Wednesday, men's No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev attempt to set up a blockbuster semifinal. Alcaraz plays sixth-seeded Alexander Zverev in the night match while Medvedev faces No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz in the afternoon session.

Canada's Shaw eliminated in wheelchair event

Meanwhile, the final score line reads 6-4, 6-2 and a quarterfinal victory for the favoured fourth seed.

But Robert Shaw of North Bay, Ont., had a legitimate shot at upsetting Guy Sasson of Israel in quad wheelchair singles on Tuesday at the Australian Open had it not been for some untimely service hiccups.

Shaw, who hopes to qualify for the 2024 Paris Paralympics, was leading the first set 4-2 and looked in control when his serve let him down and allowed Sasson to rally from behind and eventually take the set in 38 minutes.

Sasson took the second set 6-2 in 61 minutes, but several games were locked at 40-40 with Shaw unable to convert on his opportunities.

Sasson finished with five aces, five double faults, 45 winners, 24 unforced errors, seven of 15 break points won, 32 return points won and 26 service points won.

Shaw had no aces, one double fault, 22 winners, 12 unforced errors, four of 11 break points won and 18 return points won.

Sasson advances to the semifinals to play top-seeded Niels Vink of Netherlands, who defeated Francisco Cayulef of Chile 6-2, 6-1.

Later on Tuesday, Shaw teamed up with Heath Davidson of Australia to play Broadbent and Britain's Gregory Slade in the men's wheelchair doubles quarterfinals.