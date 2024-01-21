Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

U.S. Open champ Coco Gauff reaches quarterfinals at Australian Open for 1st time

Coco Gauff became the first woman through to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open on Sunday as she beat Poland's Magdalena Frech 6-1, 6-2 in Melbourne.

4th-ranked teen wins in straight sets at Rod Laver Arena in front of the man himself

The Associated Press ·
A female tennis player wearing a headband plays a forehand shot during a match with a racket in her right hand.
Coco Gauff of the United States plays a forehand during her 6-1, 6-2 win over Poland's Magdalena Frech during the fourth round of the Australian Open on Sunday in Melbourne. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Coco Gauff became the first woman through to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open on Sunday as she beat Poland's Magdalena Frech 6-1, 6-2 in Melbourne.

The fourth-ranked Gauff, who won her first major on home soil at the U.S. Open in September, needed just 63 minutes for victory in a match played on Rod Laver Arena in front of the man himself.

"Luckily when I saw him come in I was already well up," Gauff said. "I heard clapping and knew it wasn't for us, it was only the first set. But thank you for coming, it's an honor."

Gauff will play Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk or Russia's Maria Tomafeeva next in her first-ever Australian Open quarterfinal.

Men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays his fourth-round match later Sunday afternoon against Adrian Mannarino of France.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

Get up to speed on what's happening in sports. Delivered weekdays.

...

The next issue of The Buzzer will soon be in your inbox.

Discover all CBC newsletters in the Subscription Centre.opens new window

now