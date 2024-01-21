U.S. Open champ Coco Gauff reaches quarterfinals at Australian Open for 1st time

Coco Gauff became the first woman through to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open on Sunday as she beat Poland's Magdalena Frech 6-1, 6-2 in Melbourne.

The fourth-ranked Gauff, who won her first major on home soil at the U.S. Open in September, needed just 63 minutes for victory in a match played on Rod Laver Arena in front of the man himself.

"Luckily when I saw him come in I was already well up," Gauff said. "I heard clapping and knew it wasn't for us, it was only the first set. But thank you for coming, it's an honor."

Gauff will play Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk or Russia's Maria Tomafeeva next in her first-ever Australian Open quarterfinal.

Men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays his fourth-round match later Sunday afternoon against Adrian Mannarino of France.