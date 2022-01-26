Canada's Auger-Aliassime suffers agonizing 5-set loss to Medvedev at Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down and saved a match point before beating No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4 to move into the Australian Open semifinals.

The U.S. Open champion's bid to become the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title in the following major tournament is still on track after the four-hour, 42-minute comeback victory.

A six-minute delay in the third-set tiebreaker, so the roof on Rod Laver Arena could be closed during a rain shower, swung the momentum mostly in Medvedev's favour.

Canadian Auger-Aliassime won only one of the last six points in the tiebreaker after dominating for the first two sets. He missed a match point on Medvedev's serve in the 10th game of the fourth set.

Medvedev saved it with a big first serve out wide and then held with an overhead winner. The 25-year-old Russian broke in the penultimate game and held to level the match at two-sets all. He then got another service break when Auger-Aliassime double-faulted in the third game of the deciding set.

Medvedev had to save two break points before closing it out more than an hour after saving a match point.

Medvedev will play Friday against French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek extended his perfect record in Grand Slam quarter-finals to 5-0 with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 11 Jannik Sinner.

