'I'm just living the dream': Greek sensation Tsitsipas reaches Aussie Open semis
20-year-old becomes youngest player since 2007 to advance to a Grand Slam semifinal
Stefanos Tsitsipas is the youngest man to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since 2007 after beating Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) at the Australian Open to follow up on his stunning upset of Roger Federer.
Tsitsipas is the first player from Greece to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam, and at 20 years, 168 days, is the youngest man to make the semifinals at a major since Novak Djokovic at the 2007 U.S. Open. He's the youngest man to do so in Australia since Andy Roddick in 2003.
The No. 14-seeded Tsitsipas will play either 17-time major winner Rafael Nadal or first-time quarter-finalist Frances Tiafoe.
"I'm just living the dream," said Tsitsipas, who had beaten six-time Australian Open winner Federer in the fourth round.
The No. 22-seeded Bautista Agut advanced the hard way, spending more than 14 hours on court through his first four rounds. He had three five-setters starting with a victory over five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray, followed by another against Australian John Millman and, after advancing through the third round in straight sets, his fourth-round win over 2018 finalist Marin Cilic went the distance as well.
Meanwhile, Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski reached the mixed doubles semifinals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory. Top-seeded Dabrowski and Croatian partner Mate Pavic easily defeated Jean-Julien Rojer and Chan Hao-ching.
With files from CBC Sports
