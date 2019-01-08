Canadians Auger Aliassime, Polansky advance in Aussie Open qualifying
Canadians Peter Polansky and Felix Auger-Aliassime both won in the first round of the qualifying tournament of the Australian Open on Tuesday.
Vancouver's Rebecca Marino lost to American Caroline Dolehide in women's play
Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, defeated Belgium's Arthur De Greef 6-2, 7-6 (1) in the qualifiers of the first Grand Slam tournament of the season.
He will meet the winner of the match between American Christopher Eubanks and France's Corentin Moutet.
Polansky, from Thornhill, Ont., beat Ernesto Escobedo of the United States 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
He will face Slovenia's Blaz Rola in the second round of qualifiers.
In the women's qualifying draw. Vancouver's Rebecca Marino lost to American Caroline Dolehide 6-2, 6-2.
