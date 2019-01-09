Canadians Sebov, Schnur ousted in Aussie Open qualifying

Canada's Katherine Sebov was ousted in straight sets in her first qualifying match at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Sebov fell 6-1, 6-4 to Jessika Ponchet of France.

Ponchet had three aces and won 90 per cent of her first-service points. The 22-year-old had 15 unforced error's to Sebov's 33.

Sebov, from Toronto, is ranked No. 200 in the WTA. Ponchet is No. 240.

Brayden Schnur was the second Canadian of the day to get knocked from the qualifying bracket.

The Pickering, Ont., player fell 6-4, 6-3 to the 176th-ranked Kamil Majchrzak of Poland. Schnur is No. 197.

Later Wednesday, Mississauga, Ont., teen Bianca Andreescu — coming off a finals appearance at the ASB Classic in New Zealand — played Katie Swan in her first-round qualifier.