Canadian teen Auger-Aliassime falls short of Australian Open main draw
Montreal native loses to American Eubanks in 2nd-round qualifying match
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell short in his bid to advance into the main draw of the Australian Open, falling 7-6 (4), 6-3 to American Christopher Eubanks in a second-round qualifying match Thursday.
The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime, seeded second in the qualifying tournament, never had a break opportunity against his American opponent and failed to defend the only break point he faced in the match, which took one hour 15 minutes to complete.
Eubanks had 11 aces to Auger-Aliassime's 10 and hit 24 winners to the Canadian's 18.
Eubanks will face the winner of a match between Spain's Pedro Martinez and Aleksandr Nedovyesov for a spot in the main draw.
Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Peter Polansky played second-round qualifying matches later Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.