Canada's Andreescu earns spot in Australian Open main draw

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu advanced to the main draw of the Australian Open on Friday after her opponent retired with an injury in the second set of her final qualifying match.

The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., was leading Tereza Smitkova of the Czech Republic 6-0, 4-1 when Smitkova withdrew, sending Andreescu to her second career Grand Slam main draw.

Andreescu needed just 27 minutes to win the first set. The match lasted 54 minutes.

Earlier Friday, Canadian Peter Polansky lost his third and final qualifying match.

Andreescu was seeded fourth in the qualifying tournament while Smitkova, ranked No. 137, was seeded 26th.

WATCH | Who is Canadian tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu?

Canadian Bianca Andreescu burst onto the scene at the beginning of 2019 with a stunning run at an Australian Open tune up tournament. Who is she? 1:15

Andreescu was coming off a remarkable run at the ASB Classic in New Zealand last week that saw her defeat former World No. 1s Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams en route to her first WTA final. Andreescu lost the championship match to 14th-ranked Julia Goerges but soared 45 spots up the rankings to sit at No. 107.