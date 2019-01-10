Canada's Andreescu earns spot in Australian Open main draw
Fellow Canadian Polansky fails to clinch berth after loss in final qualifying match
Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu advanced to the main draw of the Australian Open on Friday after her opponent retired with an injury in the second set of her final qualifying match.
The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., was leading Tereza Smitkova of the Czech Republic 6-0, 4-1 when Smitkova withdrew, sending Andreescu to her second career Grand Slam main draw.
Andreescu needed just 27 minutes to win the first set. The match lasted 54 minutes.
Earlier Friday, Canadian Peter Polansky lost his third and final qualifying match.
Andreescu was seeded fourth in the qualifying tournament while Smitkova, ranked No. 137, was seeded 26th.
WATCH | Who is Canadian tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu?
Andreescu was coming off a remarkable run at the ASB Classic in New Zealand last week that saw her defeat former World No. 1s Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams en route to her first WTA final. Andreescu lost the championship match to 14th-ranked Julia Goerges but soared 45 spots up the rankings to sit at No. 107.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.