Canada's Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille final with win over Safiullin

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to yet another final, this time at the Open 13 in Marseille.

The 21-year-old Montrealer topped Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the semifinals on Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's No. 3 seed, fired 15 aces and saved 6-of-8 break points across the two hour, 27 minute-long match.

He broke Safiullin's serve twice in the opening set and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points across the match.

The Canadian will face No. 2 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final of the ATP 250 hard-court event on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime beat Rublev in the semifinals at the Rotterdam Open last week, then downed the top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the final to capture his first title on the ATP Tour.