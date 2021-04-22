Skip to Main Content
Tennis·New

Auger-Aliassime defeats Shapovalov in all-Canadian match at Barcelona Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime has won the latest Canadian clash with Denis Shapovalov, taking a straight sets victory in the third round of the Barcelona Open on Thursday.

Montreal native now 2-0 on clay against his compatriot

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime plays a backhand against fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov in their third round match at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2021 in Barcelona on Thursday. (Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Felix Auger-Aliassime has won the latest Canadian clash with Denis Shapovalov, taking a straight sets victory in the third round of the Barcelona Open on Thursday.

The 10th-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, beat seventh-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., 6-2, 6-3 at the clay-court event on Wednesday.

The win gives Auger-Aliassime a slight edge in the career head-to-head series at the top level, which now stands at 3-2 in his favour.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime takes win against Shapovalov at Barcelona Open:

Auger-Aliassime defeats Shapovalov in all-Canadian battle at Barcelona Open

Sports

1 hour ago
2:30
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals Thursday by defeating Richmond Hill's Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-3 in third round action at the Barcelona Open. 2:30
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now