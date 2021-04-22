Auger-Aliassime defeats Shapovalov in all-Canadian match at Barcelona Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime has won the latest Canadian clash with Denis Shapovalov, taking a straight sets victory in the third round of the Barcelona Open on Thursday.

The 10th-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, beat seventh-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., 6-2, 6-3 at the clay-court event on Wednesday.

The win gives Auger-Aliassime a slight edge in the career head-to-head series at the top level, which now stands at 3-2 in his favour.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime takes win against Shapovalov at Barcelona Open: