Auger-Aliassime defeats Shapovalov in all-Canadian match at Barcelona Open
Felix Auger-Aliassime has won the latest Canadian clash with Denis Shapovalov, taking a straight sets victory in the third round of the Barcelona Open on Thursday.
Montreal native now 2-0 on clay against his compatriot
The 10th-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, beat seventh-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., 6-2, 6-3 at the clay-court event on Wednesday.
The win gives Auger-Aliassime a slight edge in the career head-to-head series at the top level, which now stands at 3-2 in his favour.
WATCH | Auger-Aliassime takes win against Shapovalov at Barcelona Open:
