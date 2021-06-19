Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov ousted in semifinals at Wimbledon tune up events
Unseeded Ugo Humbert to face No. 4 Andrey Rublev in Sunday's Halle Open final
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov suffered semifinal losses Saturday at warmup events ahead of Wimbledon.
Montreal's Auger-Aliassime dropped a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5) decision to Ugo Humbert of France in a battle of unseeded players at the Noventi Open in Halle, Germany.
WATCH | Auger-Aliassime breezes into semifinals:
Earlier in the week, Auger-Aliassime defeated Swiss star Roger Federer.
Shapovalov, the No. 2 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., dropped a 7-5, 6-3 decision to Britain's Cameron Norrie at the Fever-Tree Championships in London.
WATCH | Shapovalov loses in straight sets in London:
Norrie will meet Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final after the top-seeded Italian defeated Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4.
Humbert to face Rublev in Halle final
Russia's Andrey Rublev, the No. 4 seed, defeated Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the other semifinal. Rublev and Humbert will meet in the final on Sunday.
Rublev claimed his 33rd match win of the year, second only to Stefanos Tsitsipas' 39.
He also took his match record in ATP 500 events to 29-2 since the Tour resumed last year after the coronavirus shutdown — a period in which he has won four titles at that level.
Main draw play at Wimbledon begins June 28.
With files from Reuters
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?