Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov ousted in semifinals at Wimbledon tune up events

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov suffered semifinal losses Saturday at warmup events ahead of Wimbledon.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime dropped a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5) decision to Ugo Humbert of France in a battle of unseeded players at the Noventi Open in Halle, Germany.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime breezes into semifinals:

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime into semis at Halle Open

Earlier in the week, Auger-Aliassime defeated Swiss star Roger Federer.

Shapovalov, the No. 2 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., dropped a 7-5, 6-3 decision to Britain's Cameron Norrie at the Fever-Tree Championships in London.

WATCH | Shapovalov loses in straight sets in London:

Local favourite Norrie eliminates Shapovalov to advance to final at Queen's Club

Norrie will meet Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final after the top-seeded Italian defeated Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4.

Humbert to face Rublev in Halle final

Russia's Andrey Rublev, the No. 4 seed, defeated Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the other semifinal. Rublev and Humbert will meet in the final on Sunday.

Rublev claimed his 33rd match win of the year, second only to Stefanos Tsitsipas' 39.

He also took his match record in ATP 500 events to 29-2 since the Tour resumed last year after the coronavirus shutdown — a period in which he has won four titles at that level.

Main draw play at Wimbledon begins June 28.