Tennis

Felix Auger-Aliassime eliminated in 2nd round of Paris Masters

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Pablo Carreno Busta both dropped out of contention for the ATP Finals by losing in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

Canadian drops out of contention for ATP Finals with loss to Dominik Koepfer

The Associated Press ·
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, seen here on Tuesday, lost in straight sets in the second round to Dominik Koepfer. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The ninth-seeded Auger-Aliassime lost to Dominik Koepfer 6-3, 7-5, while the 12th-seeded Carreno Busta was beaten by French qualifier Hugo Gaston 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-5.

Koepfer, who saved seven match points against Andy Murray in the previous round, broke Auger-Aliassime twice in each set, winning seven straight games to take a 3-0 lead in the second.

"Very disappointing. I should have done much better," Auger-Aliassime said. "He played very well, but I fought against myself at some times."

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime ousted at Paris Masters:

Auger-Aliassime and Carreno Busta can no longer overtake Jannik Sinner in the race for a spot at the eight-man season-ending tournament.

Taylor Fritz saved the only break point he faced and converted the only break point he earned Wednesday to upset fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev 7-5, 7-6 (2) in the second round.

Fritz broke his Russian opponent in the final game of the first set and then saved a break point at 1-1 in the second.

The American, ranked 26th in the world, has been playing well in recent weeks. He beat Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals at Indian Wells last month and reached the final of the St. Petersburg Open last week. Rublev defeated Fritz 6-3, 6-1 in Dubai earlier this year.

Also Wednesday, James Duckworth beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

