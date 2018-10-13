Felix Auger-Aliassime takes Tashkent Challenger in 67 minutes

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Poland's Kamil Majchrzak 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday to win the Tashkent Challenger in Uzbekistan.

Auger-Aliassime needed 67 minutes to complete the victory for his second Challenger title of the season.

The 18-year-old from Montreal earned $10,800 US of the $75,000 purse.

Auger-Aliassime, the world No. 128, won three qualifying matches to reach the tournament's main draw before reeling off five straight wins.

Majchrzak, 22, holds the No. 178 position in the world rankings.