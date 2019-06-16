Felix Auger-Aliassime falls shy of his 1st ATP Tour title
Montreal teen Felix Auger-Aliassime is still looking for his first ATP Tour title after a 6-4, 7-6 (11) loss to Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the final of the Mercedes Cup on Sunday.
Fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov loses doubles final in Germany
Montreal teen Felix Auger-Aliassime is still looking for his first ATP Tour title after a 6-4, 7-6 (11) loss to Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the final of the Mercedes Cup on Sunday in Stuttgart, Germany.
Auger-Aliassime had his chances in the marathon second-set tiebreaker, but Berrettini fended off five set points before toughing out the win.
It was Auger-Aliassime's first tournament since returning a left abductor problem forced him to miss the French Open.
It was also the first championship match on grass for Auger-Aliassime, who was seeded seventh in Stuttgart. The 21st-ranked rising star previously reached championship matches in Rio de Janeiro in February and the Lyon Open in May -- both on clay.
Also Sunday, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and India's Rohan Bopanna were defeated 7-5, 6-3 in the men's doubles final by Australia's John Peers and Bruno Soares of Brazil.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.