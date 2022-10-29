Auger-Aliassime into Swiss Indoors final after disposing of top-ranked Alcaraz

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 to book his ticket to the Swiss Indoors final on Saturday in Basel.

It is the second time the Montreal native has defeated Alcaraz since he became the top-ranked player on the ATP circuit. Auger-Aliassime got the best of the 19-year-old Spaniard in a singles match at the Davis Cup on Sept. 16 while competing for Canada.

The 22-year-old fired nine aces without committing a double fault in the match. He also won 82 per cent of his first-serve points while breaking on three of his eight opportunities in the one hour 21-minute match.

Alcaraz finished with zero aces and three double faults and could not convert on his lone break point chance. He won 62 per cent of his first-serve points.

Auger-Aliassime, the third seed in the tournament and No. 9 in the world, will next face the winner between Holger Rune and Roberto Bautista Agut in the other semifinal.

The Canadian entered the tournament having won back-to-back ATP Tour titles in the past two weeks.

Auger-Aliassime speeds into the semis in Switzerland Duration 3:14 Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime won his 11th-straight match on Friday, 6-2, 6-3 over Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel.

Shapovalov wins 95 per cent of 1st-serve points

Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the Vienna Open final after topping Borna Coric 7-6 (4), 6-0.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native won a blistering 95 per cent of his first-serve points in addition to hitting seven aces.

Shapovalov also broke on three of his four opportunities.

He sent the first set to a tiebreak after continuously tying the match following every game Coric won. The Canadian won the first three points in the final set before Coric came back to win four of the next seven.

Shapovalov won the set with an ace before going on to dominate the second set.

He is now 2-2 in career matchups against Coric, having now won two straight over the Croatian.

The 23-year-old Shapovalov will next face world No. 4 Daniil Medvedev on Sunday for a chance to win his second career title and first this year.

