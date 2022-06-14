Auger-Aliassime rides powerful serve to 2nd round of Halle Open in Germany

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime moved on to the second round of the Halle Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over American Marcos Giron on Tuesday in Germany.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded fourth at the ATP 500 grass-court event, broke Giron five times on nine chances, including the clinching game of the first set and a crucial break in the third set that game him a 4-2 lead.

Giron had three breaks on eight chances, with all of them coming in the second set.

Auger-Aliassime's powerful serve was on display in the match. He fired 11 aces to Giron's one.

The Canadian improved his career record against Giron to 3-0.

Auger-Aliassime will face American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round. It will be the first meeting between the players.

WATCH l Auger-Aliassime dealt shocking loss in Libema Open semifinals:

Auger-Aliassime upset by van Rijthoven in the Libema Open semifinals Duration 0:53 Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost to local wildcard Tim van Rijthoven 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (3) in the semifinals of the Libema Open.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon this year, after all. The All England Club announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Williams was awarded a wild-card entry for singles.

Williams has not competed anywhere since getting injured during the first set of her first-round match at the All England Club a year ago. And her name did not appear on the women's singles entry list released by the grass-court Grand Slam tournament earlier this month.

But Williams was among six women given a spot in the singles draw on Tuesday. In an Instagram post earlier in the day, Williams posted a photo of her white shoes on what appears to be a grass court and the message: "SW and SW19. It's a date. 2022. See you there. Let's Go."

7-time champion

"SW" are her initials, of course, and "SW19" is the postal code for Wimbledon.

The 40-year-old American has won seven of her Open era-record 23 major singles championships at Wimbledon, most recently in 2016.

Williams was the runner-up there in 2018 and 2019 (the tournament was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic).

In 2021, Williams lost her footing on the slick grass and then her right leg buckled, leading to just the second mid-match retirement at any Grand Slam tournament of her career and first since 1998.