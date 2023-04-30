Content
Tennis

Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov post 6 aces, advance to doubles quarterfinals in Madrid

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov earned a 6-4, 6-2 second-round win over Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara on Sunday at the Madrid Open.

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski, Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani also moving on

The Canadian Press ·
Two Canadian men's tennis players react on the court to their win in doubles play.
From left: Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime earned a quarterfinal berth in Madrid with a 6-4, 6-2 second-round win over Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara on Sunday. (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images/File)

The Canadian duo had six aces to two double faults, while winning 82 per cent of first-serve points as they advanced to the men's doubles quarterfinals.

They also broke on three of their four opportunities.

Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov will play Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer on Wednesday for a chance to make it into the semifinals.

In women's doubles action, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani defeated Erika Andreeva and Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 7-5 in second-round action.

Dabrowski and Stefani had three aces, won 73.2 per cent of first-serve points and went 3-of-8 on break point opportunities.

WATCH | Shapovalov ousted by Zhang in 2nd-round singles play:

Shapovalov ousted in Madrid Open 2nd round

23 hours ago
Duration 1:54
China's Zhang Zhizhen upset number 21 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(1) in the second round of the Madrid Open.
