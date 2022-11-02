Auger-Aliassime takes 3-set win at Paris Masters to notch 14th consecutive victory

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime kept his winning streak alive with a razor-thin 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6) win over Sweden's Mikael Ymer in second-round action Wednesday at the Paris Masters tennis tournament.

Auger-Aliassime won on his second match point opportunity to end a marathon match that took three and a half hours to complete. With the eight-seeded Canadian serving for the match, Ymer hit a forehand long as Auger-Aliassime continued his march toward the season-ending ATP Finals with his 14th straight win.

Auger-Aliassime had a chance to put the match away earlier in the third-set tiebreak. Ymer, serving down 6-5, stayed alive when he tucked a shot over Auger-Aliassime's racket to end a lengthy rally.

Auger-Aliassime set up his second match point when Ymer hit a shot into the net on the following point.

Ymer, who advanced to the main draw through qualifying, did not make it easy for the in-form Auger-Aliassime.

The Montreal native, who entered Paris after holding serve throughout his tournament win last week at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, faced 17 break points on Wednesday and saved 14 of them.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime rallies to win in Paris:

But Auger-Aliassime was opportunistic on his break chances, converting four of five.

Auger-Aliassime had 11 winners to Ymer's two and 45 winners to his opponent's 34.

The Canadian will next face the winner of a match between ninth-seeded American Taylor Fritz and French wild-card Gilles Simon.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime collects 4th career title with win in Vienna:

Auger-Aliassime stays scorching hot with Swiss Indoors title win Duration 2:56 Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime collected his third-straight ATP title after defeating Holger Rune in straight sets on Sunday in Basel.

Fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to play Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the tournament's 14th seed, later Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime entered the tournament on the heels of three straight titles: ATP 250 tournament wins in Florence, Italy and Antwerp, Belgium and the ATP 500 win in Basel.

He is seeking his first Masters-level title in Paris as well as his first berth in the ATP Finals.

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada poses with the trophy after his final match against Holger Rune of Denmark during day nine of the Swiss Indoor Basel at St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland. (Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)

Auger-Aliassime entered Paris ranked sixth in the ATP Finals qualifying standings. The players holding down the sixth and seventh spots at the end of the tournament will earn the final two berths.

Fritz entered the tournament in eighth spot.

The ATP Finals start Nov. 13 in Turin, Italy.

de Minaur, Alcaraz, Tsitsipas advance to 3rd round

Alex de Minaur upset fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

After rallying from a 2-0 deficit in the final set, De Minaur failed to convert his first two match points at 5-4. He hit a return out on the first match point and made an unforced error on the second.

But the Australian got two more chances at 6-5. Medvedev saved the third match point with a service winner before double-faulting on the fourth and angrily throwing his racket to the ground.

"I'm glad I played a very tactical match," De Minaur told Tennis Channel. "I just tried to wait for my right ball and just back myself and back my volley. It's something that I tried to implement a lot more. I don't do it as often as I would like, but I've got some decent volleys."

DEMON BREAKS THROUGH 🇦🇺<br><br>Having lost his first 18 matches vs top 5 opponents, <a href="https://twitter.com/alexdeminaur?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@alexdeminaur</a> stuns world No.3 Medvedev in Paris!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolexParisMasters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolexParisMasters</a> <a href="https://t.co/u4tseAb3P8">pic.twitter.com/u4tseAb3P8</a> —@TennisTV

Medvedev, who won the Paris Masters in 2020 and was runner-up last year, dropped serve in the first set by overhitting a smash in the final game. But the Russian capitalized on unforced errors by De Minaur to break twice in the second set.

De Minaur beat Medvedev for the first time in five meetings. He will next play Frances Tiafoe, who beat Jack Draper 6-3, 7-5.

Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Lorenzo Musetti also advanced to the third round.

Off to the perfect start...<a href="https://twitter.com/carlosalcaraz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@carlosalcaraz</a> flies past Nishioka 6-4 6-4 at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolexParisMasters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolexParisMasters</a> <a href="https://t.co/J7KAAXA6kG">pic.twitter.com/J7KAAXA6kG</a> —@TennisTV

The top-seeded Alcaraz downed Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-4 to rack up more points in his chase for the year-end No. 1 ranking.

Alcaraz lost a break in the eighth game but hit a forehand pass on the run to break again for a 5-4 lead before grabbing the first set with a forehand winner.

The Spaniard whipped another forehand winner to take Nishioka's serve at 4-4 in the second set.

The fifth-seeded Tsitsipas beat Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-4 to lead the ATP tour with 58 wins this year while Musetti defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-2 to next face third-seeded Casper Ruud.

Tsitsipas raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set. He then hit a forehand winner across court to break Evans in the opening game of the second, before converting his first match point with an ace.

"I'm happy with the level of tennis I brought when I had to," Tsitsipas said. "I was moving well, I was dictating well. I combined everything, including my defence, the transition to offence. I was serving well, I was very calm in important moments, and it paid off."