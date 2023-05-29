Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round, while fellow Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Rebecca Marino each earned early exits at the French Open on Monday.

Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., struggled at times but outlasted unseeded American Brandon Nakashima to post a 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 opening-round win.

Shapovalov, the No. 26 seed, committed 15 double faults in a match that lasted three hours and 47 minutes.

The Canadian will meet Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the second round.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's 10th seed, was upset 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 by Italian Fabio Fognini.

Fognini converted eight of nine break-point opportunities.

Vancouver's Marino dropped a 6-3, 7-5 decision to Russia's Diana Shnaider in women's singles play.

Marino fired four aces but was successful on just 47 per cent of her first serves.

Stephens leads 4 U.S. women into 2nd round

Back on her "favourite court in the world," Sloane Stephens looked sharp in her opening match at the French Open with a 6-0, 6-4 win over two-time major finalist Karolina Pliskova.

While Stephens' only Grand Slam title came at the 2017 U.S. Open, she's also had sustained success at Roland Garros, finishing as a runner-up to Simona Halep in 2018 and reaching two quarterfinals on the red clay in Paris -- including last year.

Madison Keys, the runner-up to Stephens in New York six years ago and a semifinalist at Roland Garros in 2018, beat Kaia Kanepi 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 to improve her career record in the first round of majors to 35-5.

Keys next plays American qualifier Kayla Day, who eliminated French wild-card entry Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 6-1.

Also, Croatian-born American Bernarda Pera beat former No. 2-ranked Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (6), 6-2.