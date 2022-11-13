Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis·New

Auger-Aliassime drops opening match of ATP Finals debut to Casper Ruud

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal made his ATP Tour Finals debut on Sunday, falling 7-6 (4), 6-4 to Norway's Casper Ruud in Turin, Italy.

Won 16 straight matches, 3 of final 4 tour events to qualify for season-ending tourney

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime came up short in the opening group stage match of his ATP Finals debut, losing 7-6 (4), 6-4 to Norway's Casper Ruud on Sunday in Turin, Italy. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters)

Felix Auger-Aliassime's late-season surge has taken him to the next level.

The Montreal native made his ATP Tour Finals debut on Sunday, dropping a 7-6 (4), 6-4 decision to Norway's Casper Ruud in Turin, Italy.

Auger-Aliassime earned his way into the elite season-ending event in Turin, Italy, with an impressive 16-match win streak, winning three of the final four ATP Tour events of the year.

The 22-year-old Auger-Aliassime took titles in Florence, Antwerp, and Basel during that run. He also won in Rotterdam earlier in the season.

He earned a personal-best 56 wins this season, lifting him up to a career-high No. 6 world ranking.

Ruud, the world No. 4, improved to 3-1 in head-to-head meetings with Auger-Aliassime. Both players are in a group with Spain's Rafael Nadal and American Taylor Fritz.

The Norwegian beat Auger-Aliassime in the Round of 64 in Madrid and in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open in Montreal earlier this season.

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., is the only other Canadian to ever qualify for the ATP Tour World Finals, having played in the event in 2014 and 2016. Raonic lost in the semifinals in 2016 and lost both of his matches in 2014.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now