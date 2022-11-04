Content
Auger-Aliassime continues scorching run with win over Tiafoe at Paris Masters

Felix Auger-Aliassime's brilliant end to his tennis season continued Friday with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Frances Tiafoe in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters.

Montreal native captures 16th straight victory, advances to tournament's semifinal

The Canadian Press ·
Felix Auger-Aliassime has four wins on the ATP Tour, all coming this year. The Montreal native is seeking his first Masters-level victory in Paris after defeating Frances Tiafoe in a quarter-final on Friday. (@RolexPMasters/Twitter)

The 22-year-old from Montreal clinched his 16th straight match on his sixth match point, hammering a forehand past Tiafoe.

Auger-Aliassime entered Paris on the heels of three straight tournament wins.

His late-season run has earned him a spot in the ATP Finals which start Nov. 13 in Turin Italy. It's the first time Auger-Aliassime has qualified for the elite season-ending tournament.

Auger-Aliassime improved his record against Tiafoe to 3-0.

The eighth seed will next face the winner of a quarter-final between world No. 1 Carols Alcaraz of Spain and Denmark's Holger Rune.

WATCH l Auger-Aliassime downs American Frances Tiafoe for 16th straight victory:

Auger-Aliassime wins sweet 16th straight match to reach semifinals in Paris

14 minutes ago
Duration 3:12
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime downed American Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4 to win his 16th straight match and advance to the semifinals of the Paris Masters.
