Auger-Aliassime continues scorching run with win over Tiafoe at Paris Masters

Felix Auger-Aliassime's brilliant end to his tennis season continued Friday with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Frances Tiafoe in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters.

The 22-year-old from Montreal clinched his 16th straight match on his sixth match point, hammering a forehand past Tiafoe.

Auger-Aliassime entered Paris on the heels of three straight tournament wins.

His late-season run has earned him a spot in the ATP Finals which start Nov. 13 in Turin Italy. It's the first time Auger-Aliassime has qualified for the elite season-ending tournament.

Auger-Aliassime improved his record against Tiafoe to 3-0.

The eighth seed will next face the winner of a quarter-final between world No. 1 Carols Alcaraz of Spain and Denmark's Holger Rune.

