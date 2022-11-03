Auger-Aliassime extends winning streak to 15 matches, advances to Paris Masters quarter-finals

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set.

After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds early in the second set, the 22-year-old Canadian won four straight games to clinch the match. He ended the one-hour, 33-minute showdown with his fourth break on seven chances.

The victory came a day after Simon helped Auger-Aliassime qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals for the first time.

Simon's upset win over Taylor Fritz in the tournament's second round meant the American could not catch Auger-Aliassime in the race for one of the two remaining spots in the elite tennis showcase.

Fritz's loss, coupled with Holger Rune's win over Hubert Hurkacz in the second round, clinched the final two spots in the Finals for Auger-Aliassime and Russia's Andrey Rublev.

The 37-year-old Simon, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 6 in 2009, has said he will retire after the Paris Masters.

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, left, hugs Gilles Simon of France during a homage for the end of the career of Gilles Simon at the end of their third round match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena in Paris. (Michel Euler/The Associated Press)

Auger-Aliassime will next face 16th-seed American Frances Tiafoe in the Paris quarter-finals. The Canadian has won both previous meetings with Tiafoe, including a victory on clay earlier this year at the Barcelona Open.

Auger-Aliassime entered the tournament on the heels of three straight titles: ATP 250 tournament wins in Florence, Italy, and Antwerp, Belgium, and the ATP 500 win in Basel.

He is seeking his first Masters-level title in Paris.

World No. 1 Alcaraz sweeps aside Dimitrov

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz swept aside Grigor Dimitrov 6-1 6-3 to book his place in the Paris Masters quarter-finals on Thursday while Roland Garros finalist Casper Ruud was ousted by Italian youngster Lorenzo Musetti.

Top seed Alcaraz dominated from the outset and dropped just two points on serve in the opening set before fending off a second-set fightback from Bulgarian Dimitrov to close out the match in one hour 12 minutes.

"[Grigor's] level is very much not the level you saw today, but I played very well," said Alcaraz, who is chasing a third ATP Masters 1000 title this season.

"At the end of the second set it was tougher for me, he came back, he raised the level and obviously it was tough. He had the chance to go up in the second set, I had to stay calm in that moment and show my best to not allow him to go up."

Musetti, 20, fired 37 winners as he came from a set down to eliminate third-seeded Norwegian Ruud 4-6 6-4 6-4 and advance to his maiden ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final.

"He (Ruud) was playing really well and I had to play my best tennis to beat him. I am really happy that all the hard work I am doing keeps improving me. I am really proud of this win," said Musetti.

Denmark's Holger Rune also advanced after the 19-year-old took down seventh seed Andrey Rublev 6-4 7-5.

Russian Rublev and Auger-Aliassime had secured their places at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin on Wednesday