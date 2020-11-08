Auger-Aliassime captures his 1st ATP doubles title in 3-set Paris Masters final

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Polish partner Hubert Hurkacz each claimed their first-ever ATP doubles title after winning 16 of the final 19 points in Sunday's Paris Masters final.

They defeated Brazil's Bruno Soares and Croatia's Mate Pavic 6-7(3), 7-6(7), 10-8 at Bercy Arena.

Playing in their second tournament together, Auger-Aliassime and Hurkacz saved five match points after gained a berth in the final with a 6-2, 1-6, 10-5 semifinal victory over Poland's Lukasz Kubot and Brazil's Marcelo Melo.

Aliassime and Hurkacz's title run included victories over top-10 seeds Robert Farah — a Canadian-born Colombian — and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos (No. 1), Australia's John Peers and Michael Venus (No. 7) and fourth-seeded Kubot and Melo.

A stunning debut 🤩<a href="https://twitter.com/felixtennis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@felixtennis</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/HubertHurkacz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HubertHurkacz</a> are headed to their first Masters 1000 final after stunning top seeds Kubot & Melo, 6-2, 1-6, 10-5. 👏<br><br>🎥: <a href="https://twitter.com/TennisTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TennisTV</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolexParisMasters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolexParisMasters</a> <a href="https://t.co/9m2XvjkW2I">pic.twitter.com/9m2XvjkW2I</a> —@atptour

In singles, Auger-Aliassime was eliminated in the first round in Paris by Croatian veteran Marin Cilic last Monday after struggling with his serve for much of the match.

A few days earlier, Auger-Aliassime dropped an all-Canadian matchup to Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil in first-round action at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Austria.

On Thursday, the 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime announced in a Twitter post he was parting ways with longtime coach Guillaume Marx, stating they were ending the partnership "in the utmost integrity and respect for one another."