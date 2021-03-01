Nishikori maintains dominance of Auger-Aliassime in Rotterdam opener

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 7-6 (4), 6-1 to Japan's Kei Nishikori in the first round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Monday in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The seventh-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, got just 54 per cent of his first serves in, well below Nishikori's 74 per cent clip.

Nishikori, ranked 45th in the world, hasn't dropped a set in two career matches against Auger-Aliassime.

The 20-year-old Canadian was playing for the first time since blowing a two-set lead in a fourth-round loss to Aslan Karatsev at the Australian Open.

Nishikori will play the winner of a match between Australians John Millman and Alex de Minaur in the second round of the ATP Tour 500 event.

Djokovic ties Federer in weeks at No. 1

Novak Djokovic is gaining on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam standings, and he's already caught Federer in another significant statistic: As of Monday, Djokovic has been No. 1 in the ATP rankings for a total of 310 weeks.

That equals Federer's career record for most time spent atop the rankings. And no matter what happens over the next week, Djokovic is assured of breaking Federer's mark on March 8.

Djokovic's Australian Open championship last month gave the 33-year-old from Serbia 18 Grand Slam singles trophies. Only Federer and Nadal, each with 20, have more.

There was no movement in the ATP's Top 10 on Monday.

But if current No. 3 Medvedev reaches the final at the hard-court tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, that concludes Sunday, he would overtake Nadal and move up to a career-high No. 2.

That would make Medvedev the first man other than Federer, Nadal, Djokovic or Andy Murray to be first or second since International Tennis Hall of Fame electee Lleyton Hewitt was No. 2 behind Federer in July 2005.

Ash Barty is still No. 1 on the women's side, followed by Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep, Sofia Kenin and Elina Svitolina.