Nishikori maintains dominance of Auger-Aliassime in Rotterdam opener
World No. 45 prevails in 1st round and has yet to drop a set to Canadian in 2 matches
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 7-6 (4), 6-1 to Japan's Kei Nishikori in the first round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Monday in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
The seventh-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, got just 54 per cent of his first serves in, well below Nishikori's 74 per cent clip.
Nishikori, ranked 45th in the world, hasn't dropped a set in two career matches against Auger-Aliassime.
Nishikori will play the winner of a match between Australians John Millman and Alex de Minaur in the second round of the ATP Tour 500 event.
WATCH | Auger-Aliassime beats fellow Canadian Shapovalov at Aussie Open:
Djokovic ties Federer in weeks at No. 1
Novak Djokovic is gaining on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam standings, and he's already caught Federer in another significant statistic: As of Monday, Djokovic has been No. 1 in the ATP rankings for a total of 310 weeks.
That equals Federer's career record for most time spent atop the rankings. And no matter what happens over the next week, Djokovic is assured of breaking Federer's mark on March 8.
There was no movement in the ATP's Top 10 on Monday.
But if current No. 3 Medvedev reaches the final at the hard-court tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, that concludes Sunday, he would overtake Nadal and move up to a career-high No. 2.
That would make Medvedev the first man other than Federer, Nadal, Djokovic or Andy Murray to be first or second since International Tennis Hall of Fame electee Lleyton Hewitt was No. 2 behind Federer in July 2005.
Ash Barty is still No. 1 on the women's side, followed by Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep, Sofia Kenin and Elina Svitolina.
With files from The Associated Press
