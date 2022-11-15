Auger-Aliassime rebounds at ATP Finals with first career win over top-seeded Nadal

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal scored a 6-3, 6-4 win over top-seeded Rafael Nadal in round-robin play at the ATP Finals on Tuesday.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded fifth in the season-ending men's championship, won 81 per cent of his first serve points and delivered 15 aces

The win evens his round-robin record to 1-1 after the 22-year-old dropped Sunday's opener 7-6 (4), 6-4 to Norway's Casper Ruud.

Nadal, meanwhile, falls to 0-2 with one match remaining in pool play.

Auger-Aliassime will next meet eighth-seeded American Taylor Fritz, who was set to meet Rudd later Tuesday.

Nadal will be eliminated from the event if Fritz falls to the 23-year-old Norwegian.

"I'm one win, one loss now. If I can get two wins, hopefully I can get through, so let's see how it goes," Auger-Aliassime said. "They will play it out tonight and I will be ready for Taylor in two days. It won't be easy. He has been playing really good this year and these conditions are perfect for him."

It was his first career win over the 22-time Grand Slam champion. Nadal had beaten Auger-Aliassime twice previously, including a gruelling five-set decision at the French Open in May.

Auger-Aliassime earned his way to Turin with an impressive 16-match win streak, winning three of the final four ATP Tour events of the year.

It is special to play Rafa with Toni here, but at the same time we are competitors. — Auger-Aliassime on his coach Toni Nadal, Rafael's uncle and ex-coach

He captured titles in Florence, Antwerp and Basel during that run and earlier in the season won in Rotterdam.

Auger-Aliassime earned a personal-best 56 wins this season, lifting him up to a career-high No. 6 world ranking.

The Canadian credited his coach Toni Nadal, the uncle and ex-coach of Rafael Nadal, for his recent success.

"He has been a great help to me. I have a ton of respect for him and his family. It is special to play Rafa with Toni here, but at the same time we are competitors, and we try our best," said Auger-Aliassime.

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., is the only other Canadian to ever qualify for the ATP Tour World Finals, having played in the event in 2014 and 2016. Raonic lost in the semifinals in 2016 and lost both of his matches in 2014.

Djokovic visa ban overturned?

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic is set to be granted a visa to play in next year's Australian Open despite his high-profile deportation in January.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Tuesday said it had confirmed newspaper reports the immigration minister had overturned a potential three-year exclusion period for Djokovic.

The Australian Border Force has previously said an exclusion period could be waived in certain circumstances — and that each case would be assessed on its merits.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles' office declined comment on privacy grounds, meaning any announcement on Djokovic's visa status would have to come from the 35-year-old Serbian tennis star.

Novak Djokovic was denied the chance to defend his Australian Open title in 2022 after his visa was revoked, but is cleared to try and reclaim it in 2023. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The 21-time Grand Slam singles champion wasn't allowed to defend his Australian Open title this year after a tumultuous 10-day legal saga over his COVID-19 vaccination status that culminated with his visa being revoked on the eve of the tournament.

Djokovic arrived at Melbourne Airport as the world's top-ranked tennis player with a visa he'd obtained online and what he believed to be a valid medical exemption to the country's strict laws for unvaccinated travelers because it was endorsed by Tennis Australia and the government of Victoria state, which hosts the tournament.

Confusion reigned, generating global headlines. As it transpired, that medical exemption allowed him entry to the tournament, which required all players, fans and officials to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, but not necessarily to enter the country. It was rejected by the Australian Border Force.

Alex Hawke, Australia's immigration minister at the time, used discretionary powers to cancel Djokovic's visa on character grounds, stating he was a "talisman of a community of anti-vaccine sentiment."

Australia has had a change of government and changed its border rules this year and, since July 6, incoming travellers no longer have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. That removed the major barrier to entry for Djokovic.

It allowed him to apply to new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to reconsider his visa status. In his favour, Djokovic left Australia quickly after his visa was revoked and has not publicly criticized Australian authorities.

As the Department of Home Affairs website explains, applicants in Djokovic's circumstances must explain in writing to Australia's border authorities why the exclusion period should be put aside — "you must show us that there are compassionate or compelling circumstances to put aside your re-entry ban and grant you the visa."

Djokovic indicated Monday at the ATP Finals in Italy his lawyers were communicating with the Australian government with a view to him contesting the Jan. 16-29 Australian Open.