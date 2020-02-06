Canada's Auger-Aliassime upended by France's Herbert in Montpellier

France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert downed Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (2), 7-5 on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France.

Both players were effective with their serves throughout, with the only break of the match coming in the second set when Herbert took control late for a 6-5 lead.

The 19-year-old Auger-Aliassime, ranked No. 21 in the world, was seeded fifth at the indoor hardcourt tournament.

Wednesday's defeat dropped the Montreal native to 3-5 on the year.

The 28-year-old Herbert came into the tournament ranked No. 67. He reached a career-high No. 36 last February.

Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil is the lone Canadian left in the single's draw at the French tournament. He plays Richard Gasquet in the quarter-finals Friday.