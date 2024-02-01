Content
Tennis

Auger-Aliassime squeaks into Montpellier quarterfinals with win over France's Cazaux

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France tennis tournament with a razor-thin 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (4) win over local favourite Arthur Cazaux on Thursday in Montpellier, France.

23-year-old from Montreal will face French wild-card Harold Mayot

The Canadian Press ·
A male tennis payer plays a backhand shot during a match as fans watch from the stands.
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, pictured at last month's Australian Open, scored a huge break in the third set to come back from a 5-3 deficit and win the Round of 16 match against local favourite Arthur Cazaux at the Open Sud de France on Thursday in Montpellier. (Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France tennis tournament with a razor-thin 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (4) win over local favourite Arthur Cazaux on Thursday.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime, seeded third in Montpellier, was uncharacteristically second-best in the service game.

Cazaux had 12 aces to six for Auger-Aliassime, and the Canadian committed seven double-faults compared to two for the young Frenchman.

The 21-year-old Cazaux, who was born in Montpellier, was also the more opportunistic player, breaking Auger-Aliassime five times on six chances. Auger-Aliassime scored four breaks on 10 opportunities.

But Auger-Aliassime scored a huge break in the third set to come back from a 5-3 deficit and win the match.

WATCH l Auger-Aliassime overcomes malfunctioning video review system:

Felix Auger-Aliassime overcomes malfunctioning video review system and hometown hero Arthur Cazaux

2 hours ago
Duration 6:21
Number three seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal overcame a malfunctioning video review system, and hometown hero Arthur Cazaux 7-5, 2-6, 7-6(4), to advance to the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, France.

"It was a crazy match," Auger-Aliassime said. "Arthur came up with the goods and he served and played amazing when he needed to. I was playing great tennis and then he raised his level. He played an unbelievable game to break me in the second.

"I had to stay calm and just find a way to stay in the match and give myself a chance. You have to stay focused, composed and not let the emotions get the best of you. I think I did that well today."

The 23-year-old Auger-Aliassime, ranked 30th in the world, will face French wild-card Harold Mayot, ranked 144th on the ATP Tour, in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 indoor tournament.

He advanced to the third round of a tournament for the first time this season after losing in the round-of-16 in Auckland and the second round of the Australian Open.

The 21-year-old Cazaux is set to enter the top-80 of the ATP rankings after he won his opening match over Maximilian Marterer in Montpellier.

He is coming off a successful debut at the Australian Open, where he advanced to the fourth round and upset No. 8 Holger Rune in the second round.

WATCH l Shapovalov ousted in Round of 16 on Wednesday:

Denis Shapovalov ousted in Open Sud de France Round of 16

1 day ago
Duration 3:52
Number two seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan rallied to defeat Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., 1-6, 7-6(12), 6-3 in the Round of 16 at the Open Sud de France.
