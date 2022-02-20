Canada's Auger-Aliassime comes up short in Marseille Open final
Russia's Rublev defeats Montrealer in straight sets Sunday
Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak came to an end Sunday with a straight sets loss to Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final at the Open 13 Provence.
Rublev, the No. 2 seed, downed the 21-year-old Canadian 7-5, 7-6(4).
The 24-year-old Rublev won 71 per cent of his first serve points and saved 2-of-5 break points en route to clinching the title at the ATP 250 hard-court event.
The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 12 aces and saved 7-of-11 break points across the one hour, 56 minute match.
WATCH / Auger-Aliassime falls to Russia's Rublev:
Auger-Aliassime, who hails from Montreal, beat Rublev last week in the semifinals at the Rotterdam Open.
Auger-Aliassime went on beat top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the Rotterdam final and win his first title on the ATP Tour.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?